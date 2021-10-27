UrduPoint.com

India Violating Human Rights Of Kashmiris: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

India violating human rights of Kashmiris: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that India is in severe violation of human rights by depriving Kashmiris of their right of self-determination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that India is in severe violation of human rights by depriving Kashmiris of their right of self-determination.

The commissioner In a message issued on Kashmir Black-Day here Tuesday, The commissioner said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that the Black Day is observed every years and it reminds all us to standby firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sister.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

8 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Russia Clarifies Information About Use of Turkish ..

Russia Clarifies Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Did Not Discuss US Missile Deployment in S. ..

Lavrov Did Not Discuss US Missile Deployment in S. Korea With S. Korean Counterp ..

1 minute ago
 Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 ..

Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 Gwangju Massacre in His Will ..

7 minutes ago
 Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Miss ..

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Missile Deployment in Europe

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.