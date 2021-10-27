India violating human rights of Kashmiris: Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that India is in severe violation of human rights by depriving Kashmiris of their right of self-determination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that India is in severe violation of human rights by depriving Kashmiris of their right of self-determination.

The commissioner In a message issued on Kashmir Black-Day here Tuesday, The commissioner said that the hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that the Black Day is observed every years and it reminds all us to standby firmly with our Kashmiri brothers and sister.