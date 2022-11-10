UrduPoint.com

India Violating Human Rights Of Kashmiris, Minorities: FO

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 11:01 PM

India violating human rights of Kashmiris, minorities: FO

Pakistan Thursday said human rights of the Kashmiri people and minorities in India were continued to be violated with impunity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Thursday said human rights of the Kashmiri people and minorities in India were continued to be violated with impunity.

During the 4th Universal Periodic Review of India at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva Pakistan's Third Secretary at Foreign Office Danyal Hasnain in a statement took note of India's violations of human rights.

He said India's abuses had been widely documented. India's standing invitation to UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders to Kashmir during its previous UPR had never materialized, he added.

He recommended that India should reverse illegal steps taken since August 5, 2019 in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and cease demographic engineering.

He said India should demonstrate its commitment to international law by complying with article 25 of UN Charter and implementing UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

India should accept recommendations made in the OHCHR's Kashmir reports and allow the Office and independent observers access to the occupied territory, he said.

He called upon India to end all human rights violations and release Kashmiri political prisoners, journalists and human rights defenders.

India should repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), National Security Act (NSA), Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He urged India to prosecute public officials inciting hate crimes and ratify the convention against torture (CAT).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Jammu Geneva August Citizenship 2019 All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's political show flopped: Shehla Raza

Imran Khan's political show flopped: Shehla Raza

1 minute ago
 Over 2700 healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia to ..

Over 2700 healthcare facilities in Saudi Arabia to treat Umrah pilgrims under in ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi companies keen to invest in energy, agri ..

Abu Dhabi companies keen to invest in energy, agriculture sectors

1 minute ago
 Climate Activists Block Entrance to Busiest Privat ..

Climate Activists Block Entrance to Busiest Private Airport in US - Activist Gro ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on bo ..

Pakistan-Iran Joint Border Commission agrees on boosting bilateral trade

28 minutes ago
 Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on ..

Blinken to Travel to Egypt for COP27 Conference on Friday - US State Dept.

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.