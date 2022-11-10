India violating human rights of Kashmiris, minorities: FO

Pakistan Thursday said human rights of the Kashmiri people and minorities in India were continued to be violated with impunity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Thursday said human rights of the Kashmiri people and minorities in India were continued to be violated with impunity.

During the 4th Universal Periodic Review of India at a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva Pakistan's Third Secretary at Foreign Office Danyal Hasnain in a statement took note of India's violations of human rights.

He said India's abuses had been widely documented. India's standing invitation to UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders to Kashmir during its previous UPR had never materialized, he added.

He recommended that India should reverse illegal steps taken since August 5, 2019 in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and cease demographic engineering.

He said India should demonstrate its commitment to international law by complying with article 25 of UN Charter and implementing UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

India should accept recommendations made in the OHCHR's Kashmir reports and allow the Office and independent observers access to the occupied territory, he said.

He called upon India to end all human rights violations and release Kashmiri political prisoners, journalists and human rights defenders.

India should repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA), National Security Act (NSA), Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He urged India to prosecute public officials inciting hate crimes and ratify the convention against torture (CAT).