Open Menu

India Violating International Laws In Kashmir: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM

India violating international laws in Kashmir: Commissioner

Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that the nation condemns India's illegal act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that the nation condemns India's illegal act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

In a statement issued here on Monday, the commissioner said that the nation observing August 05 as "Kashmir Exploitation Day" to register protest against India's inhuman act of revocation of Article 370 to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019.

She said that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiris for their right of self-determination. She said that world must pay special attention to this issue and it should be resolved as per the resolution of the United Nations.

Maryam maintained that despite the brutality in Kashmir by the Indian forces, the morale of Kashmiris was still very high.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Resolution Protest World United Nations Jammu August 2019

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan