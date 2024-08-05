India Violating International Laws In Kashmir: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 11:06 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said that the nation condemns India's illegal act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
In a statement issued here on Monday, the commissioner said that the nation observing August 05 as "Kashmir Exploitation Day" to register protest against India's inhuman act of revocation of Article 370 to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019.
She said that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiris for their right of self-determination. She said that world must pay special attention to this issue and it should be resolved as per the resolution of the United Nations.
Maryam maintained that despite the brutality in Kashmir by the Indian forces, the morale of Kashmiris was still very high.
