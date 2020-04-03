Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the so-called Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 was a violation of international laws, terming it an illegal move to change the demographic structure of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to ptv, he strongly condemned the conspiracy of Indian government to settle non-Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir by changing the domicile laws.

He urged the international community to take effective notice of the gruesome human rights violation against oppressed Kashmiri people perpetrating by Indian troops.

The chairman asked the United Nations (UN) to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and the issue should be resolved as per wishes of the Kashmiris.

He said the Kashmiri people were not scared and continuing their freedom struggle to achieve right to self-determination.

Pakistan was supporting the cause of Kashmir at every international fora to put pressure on India to impede its atrocities and bloodbath against innocent Kashmiris, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the coronavirus was a challenge for the whole world while the Pakistani government was taking every possible measure to curtail and curb the pandemic and provide relief to the masses.