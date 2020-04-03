Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said as the entire world took steps to counter the pandemic of Coronavirus, India on the other hand remained focus on hitting at Kashmiris by violating the international laws and resolutions of UN Security Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said as the entire world took steps to counter the pandemic of Coronavirus, India on the other hand remained focus on hitting at Kashmiris by violating the international laws and resolutions of UN Security Council.

In his statement on the recent 'Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020, the foreign minister termed it yet "another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris in IOJ&K by changing the domicile laws".

Foreign Minister Qureshi said at present, the Kashmiri leadership and thousands of Kashmiri youth were detained in Indian jails, adding that the Indian government instead of providing them food and medicine was bringing changes to the domicile laws.

He said India's actions were a continuation of Its illegal and unilateral steps since 5 August 2019 and constituted a violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, and humanitarian norms.

Qureshi mentioned that he had informed the UN Secretary General through a telephonic call about India's illegal and unconstitutional step and called for taking urgent notice of the situation.

Terming the step as "an extremely controversial", the foreign minister said it could lead to further deterioration of situation in the IOJ&K.