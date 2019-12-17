UrduPoint.com
"India Wants Genocide Of Muslims,” PM Khan Tells World Community In Geneva

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

PM says that India under Modi’s government is becoming a serious threat at local and international level, and also urged the world community to raise their voice for the people of Occupied Kashmir who are living under curfew for last four months.

GENEVA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that India put over 8 million Kashmiri people in detention by imposing constant curfew there in Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in held Kashmir where India under Modi’s government had decided to convert Muslims’ majority into minority.

“The Kashmiri people are living under curfew in Occupied Kashmir. internet, mobile services are suspended there from the first day Indian government stripped away the special status given to Occupied Kashmir,” said Imran Khan while addressing “Refugees Conference” held in Geneva here on Tuesday.

Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and Foreign Affairs Secretary Sohail Mahmood were accompanying Prime Minister Imran Khan during his special tour to Switzerland.

Imran Khan also informed the world community that what Pakistan was going to do for peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the sources confirmed cancellation of PM Khan’s visit to Malaysia to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit on the issues being faced by Muslim world in today’s world. Initially, the sources said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was asked to take part in the summit but now he was also not going.

PM Imran Khan asked the world leaders to play their role for refugees’ sufferings in different parts of the country. He referred to the recent move by the Indian government saying that Muslims were under threat due to Modi’s government. The Muslim refugees have also been deprived of their right to apply for citizenship in Indian by the Modi government.

