India Wants To Convert Kashmiris Into A Minority, Ijaz Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Saturday said that India wanted to covert Kashmiris into a minority in their own territory.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister said that India was using all sort of brutalities to oppress Kashmiris, who had been struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination for the past several decades.

"I salute all Kashmiris for not bowing down to Indian brutalities. We are fully aware of their plight. Today, I want to assure them that they are not alone," he said.

The minister said that the real and ugly face of India had been exposed to the world. He said steps taken by India since August 5, 2019 fully reflected its Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and fascist agenda.

He said all the steps taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were part of a well-conceived plot against Kashmiris, exposing India's secular drama.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmiris was fighting their case at the world level.

"The way the Prime Minister raised his voice for Kashmiris at the UN is unprecedented.

"At the government level, we will continue raising the voice of our Kashmiri brothers till the end. The whole Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris, who will ultimately be successful in their legitimate struggle," he added.

>