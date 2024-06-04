India Wants To Keep Kashmir Pot Boiling To Peddle Its Hindutva Agenda: Shabir Shah
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has strongly condemned the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has strongly condemned the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from Tihar jail, Shah, while referring to the martyrdom of two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, said that the targeted killing of educated youth was part of the Indian government’s policy to keep the situation boiling.
“It seems that the BJP government wants to keep the Kashmir pot boiling so that it could conveniently push forward its Hindtuva agenda”, Shah said, adding that the incumbent government’s sledgehammer policy against Kashmiris has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.
The kind of a policy, he said, suits to none but the ruling party that has thrived on falsehood and communal frenzy”.
Shah said that it was no longer a secret that the Indian occupation forces were killing innocent civilians in stage managed encounters and then label them as foreign terrorists.
Recent Stories
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and nati ..
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khaw ..6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 20242 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth2 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Murree forest2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus2 minutes ago
-
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work2 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area2 minutes ago
-
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze2 minutes ago
-
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism2 minutes ago
-
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST1 minute ago
-
No banned organization to be allowed to collect sacrificial animals hides2 minutes ago