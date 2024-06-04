Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 07:56 PM

India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Shah

Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has strongly condemned the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Shabbir Ahmed Shah has strongly condemned the continued bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from Tihar jail, Shah, while referring to the martyrdom of two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, said that the targeted killing of educated youth was part of the Indian government’s policy to keep the situation boiling.

“It seems that the BJP government wants to keep the Kashmir pot boiling so that it could conveniently push forward its Hindtuva agenda”, Shah said, adding that the incumbent government’s sledgehammer policy against Kashmiris has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

The kind of a policy, he said, suits to none but the ruling party that has thrived on falsehood and communal frenzy”.

Shah said that it was no longer a secret that the Indian occupation forces were killing innocent civilians in stage managed encounters and then label them as foreign terrorists.

