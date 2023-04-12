Close
India Wants To Mislead World By Holding G20 Meeting In IIOJK: APHC Leaders

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said that by holding the G20 meeting in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, fascist Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government wants to mislead the world community about the prevailing grim situation of the territory.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in a message sent from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail termed the Indian move as a deep-rooted conspiracy to deflect world attention away from the real issue. He said the G-20 members that have a remarkable human rights track record should skip the events being hosted by India in the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir and impress upon India to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He condemned the Modi government's crafty move to portray normalcy in the region. He reminded the members of G-20 that Jammu and Kashmir is a dispute that has been on the UNSC's agenda for more than 70 years. "It would be a great travesty of justice on the part of G-20 nations to offer India, the usurper of Kashmir, an opportunity to pose as a responsible stakeholder by participating in the meeting in the territory that it had occupied illegally in brazen violations of international law and norms of justice," he said.

APHC leaders including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Farida Bahenji, Zamruda Habib, Yasmin Raja, Khadim Hussain, Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Ghulam Nabi War and Dr Mus'ab in their statements issued in Srinagar said Jammu and Kashmir is a UN-recognized disputed territory as India has illegally occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people.

They said holding of the G20 meeting in IIOJK is a clear violation of UN resolutions and international laws. They said such actions by India cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC leaders said the G20 meeting in an occupied territory would harm the reputation of the United Nations and would raise questions about the G20. They urged the members of the block to boycott the meeting in occupied Jammu and Kashmir while adhering to international norms.

The leaders deplored that in order to make this event a success, Indian occupation forces have created an atmosphere of fear and terror in IIOJK by intensifying search operations and arrest spree. They said that on one hand, the Modi regime is trying to hoodwink the international community by giving the impression that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, but on the other, it has deployed more than 900,000 soldiers who are using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiris' just freedom struggle.

