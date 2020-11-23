UrduPoint.com
India Wants To Sabotage CPEC, Regional Peace: Dr Moeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:40 AM

India wants to sabotage CPEC, regional peace: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Sunday said Pakistan was taking all possible steps to apprise the world about India's sinister motives for halting the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

India wanted to sabotage CPEC and peace of the region, he said in an interview with a private news channel. Pakistan was utilizing all available forums to apprise the world community about Indian massive human rights violations and killing of innocent people living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added. He said, "We have adopted pro-active approach to realize the international community and human rights organizations of their responsibilities regarding the Indian HR violations in IIOJK.

" Pakistan, he said, in a recent meeting had informed the Americans and Afghans about the Indian illegal activities against the peace in the region.

Highlighting plight of Kashmiri people at the world forums was the top priority of the incumbent government, he said adding India had been isolated due to anti-peace activities.

In reply to a question about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said it would complete its constitutional tenure successfully.

