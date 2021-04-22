UrduPoint.com
India Wants To See Unrest In Pakistan, Says Sheikh Rasheed After Quetta Blast

India wants to see unrest in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rasheed after Quetta blast

The Interior Minister says that the terrorists targeted the safest area of the city but they will meet their end, pointing out that there must be some security breach that terrorists managed to enter the vehicle.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that India did not want to see peace in Pakistan, pointing out that all attempts to create unrest in the country would fail.

He said that the area where blast took blast is the safest area in the city and foreigners also stay there in the hotel.

He stated that a vehicle entered into the hotel, pointing out that hotel security staff was fine, one or two personnel were injured.

“There must be some breach in the security and that is why an explosion laden car has managed to enter,” said the Interior Minister.

“Anti-Pakistan elements doesn’t want to see peace in the country. But the terrorists shall meet their end,” said the Interior Minister.

The Interior Minister said that there were threats for such an attack in Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong was also stay there but at the time of the blast, he was not there, he added.

He said that the ambassador was at a function in another place in the city. The Interior Minister said that Primary responsibility of the security rested with the hotel.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the incident, describing it as a “terrorist attack”. He said that it was done by those who did not want to see peace and did not want to see Balochistan prospering.

He said that investigation was underway and the perpetrators of the blast would not be able to escape the law.

