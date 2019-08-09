India will be responded stronger than that of February 27 in case of any misadventure against Pakistan: DG ISPR

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has cautioned India that any misadventure on its side against Pakistan will be given a sterner response than that of February 27.Indian army general has accused that Pakistan army is backing cross border infiltration from across LoC.DG ISPR said while reacting to it said " Indian General statement is pack of lies like ever before and India is inventing excuses to fight war to divert world attention from Occupied Kashmir.He further said if India resorts to any such misadventure then it would be given more stern response than that of February 27.DG ISPR said in his tweet " Usual blatant lies.

An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K.

While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing.

Can you do same? "He said India wants to divert attention of the world from adverse situation and Indian troops atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir. A complete ban on press is in place in Occupied Kashmir while there is no such situation in Azad Kashmir International media and UN observers can visit AJK to ascertain the facts.

But can Indian government allow media and UN observers to visit Occupied Kashmir.He further said thousands of Indian troops could not suppress just struggle of valiant Kashmiris continuing since last several decades. Now the additional deployment of Indian army will not succeed.