UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Will Be Responded Stronger Than That Of February 27 In Case Of Any Misadventure Against Pakistan: DG ISPR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:41 PM

India will be responded stronger than that of February 27 in case of any misadventure against Pakistan: DG ISPR

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has cautioned India that any misadventure on its side against Pakistan will be given a sterner response than that of February 27

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th August, 2019) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has cautioned India that any misadventure on its side against Pakistan will be given a sterner response than that of February 27.Indian army general has accused that Pakistan army is backing cross border infiltration from across LoC.DG ISPR said while reacting to it said " Indian General statement is pack of lies like ever before and India is inventing excuses to fight war to divert world attention from Occupied Kashmir.He further said if India resorts to any such misadventure then it would be given more stern response than that of February 27.DG ISPR said in his tweet " Usual blatant lies.

An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K.

While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing.

Can you do same? "He said India wants to divert attention of the world from adverse situation and Indian troops atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir. A complete ban on press is in place in Occupied Kashmir while there is no such situation in Azad Kashmir International media and UN observers can visit AJK to ascertain the facts.

But can Indian government allow media and UN observers to visit Occupied Kashmir.He further said thousands of Indian troops could not suppress just struggle of valiant Kashmiris continuing since last several decades. Now the additional deployment of Indian army will not succeed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Army United Nations ISPR Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

TikTok committed to creating a safe and creative o ..

10 minutes ago

About 4.708 million tons of meat to be produced in ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets fall at open 09 August 2019 ..

1 minute ago

Huawei unveils own operating system to compete wit ..

5 seconds ago

Malaysia files charges against current, ex-Goldman ..

7 seconds ago

Cell Phone, Internet Services Partially Restored i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.