India Will Do Fake Operation To Divert Attention From IOJK: Prime Minister Of Pakistan Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:09 PM

India will do fake operation to divert attention from IOJK: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that India will do fake operation to divert attention from occupied Kashmir.In his message on social networking site twitter, PM said, "We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered IOJK for terrorist activities, while others have entered India's southern regions.

These claims are predictable to divert attention from India's ethnic cleansing and genocide agenda in IOJK".PM further wrote, "I want to warn the international community that the indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOK.

