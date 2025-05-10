India will face severe consequences if aggression continues, Sanaullah warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Saturday, urged the international community to intervene and help stop India's aggressive actions, cautioning that Pakistan will unleash a devastating and unrelenting response if India dares to commit further aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, Sanaullah warned India of a devastating response if it continues its aggression, while also urging the international community to intervene and stop India's reckless behaviour.

Rana Sanaullah termed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Butcher of Gujarat" for perpetrating heinous atrocities against innocent civilians, including women and children.

He warned that if Modi continues to unleash terror, Pakistan will unleash a devastating response that will make him regret his actions.

He said Pakistan responded effectively under its strategic plan, giving a befitting reply.

He further labeled Modi a notorious Muslim-hater and minority oppressor, adding, the world must act now to stop India's aggression or India and those backing it will have to face the music.

He said Pakistan will further respond befittingly from a position of strength and has made every effort to avoid

escalation.