Open Menu

India Will Face Severe Consequences If Aggression Continues, Sanaullah Warns

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM

India will face severe consequences if aggression continues, Sanaullah warns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Saturday, urged the international community to intervene and help stop India's aggressive actions, cautioning that Pakistan will unleash a devastating and unrelenting response if India dares to commit further aggression.

Talking to a private news channel, Sanaullah warned India of a devastating response if it continues its aggression, while also urging the international community to intervene and stop India's reckless behaviour.

Rana Sanaullah termed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "Butcher of Gujarat" for perpetrating heinous atrocities against innocent civilians, including women and children.

He warned that if Modi continues to unleash terror, Pakistan will unleash a devastating response that will make him regret his actions.

He said Pakistan responded effectively under its strategic plan, giving a befitting reply.

He further labeled Modi a notorious Muslim-hater and minority oppressor, adding, the world must act now to stop India's aggression or India and those backing it will have to face the music.

He said Pakistan will further respond befittingly from a position of strength and has made every effort to avoid

escalation.

Recent Stories

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

29 minutes ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

2 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

15 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

15 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

15 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

15 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan