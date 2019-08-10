India will have to pay for Kashmir aggression

He Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday said India will have to pay for the aggression in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Saturday said India will have to pay for the aggression in held Kashmir.Prime Minister Imran Khan is dealing with the issue of Kashmir according to the aspirations of the people while masses and the business community is with the government and army, it said.We will not hesitate to offer any sacrifice and will unconditionally support our Army, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.He said that Pakistan doesn't need any type of relations with India and we will not leave Kashmiris alone.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that Indian atrocities and cluster bombs will fail to dent the resolve of Kashmiris.He noted that withdrawal of special rights and bifurcation of Kashmir has prompted the United Nations to issue a powerful statement which is diplomatic victory of Pakistan.Modi is following the footsteps of Hitler and he has become a great threat to the peace of the world while any misadventure on the part of New Delhi can spark a war with very serious consequences, he said.