India will have to shun its narrow minded approach: FM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said he will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran and hold talks with their leadership in the context of Afghan situation.

In a statement on Monday, he said we have already held talks with China.

The Foreign Minister said being a multi ethnic country, Pakistan supports the formation of a broad-based and an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said anti-peace forces are still active in Afghanistan.

He said India will have to shun its narrow minded approach.

He said Pakistan wants peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and is engaging with those who think about the Afghan people.

Earlier today, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, has rejected the claim of a US lawmaker that Pakistani military strategy led to the defeat of Afghan Army at the hands of Taliban.

In a letter addressed to Republican Congressman Mike Waltz, a former US Army officer who served in Afghanistan, the ambassador said both Pakistan and the United States have been working together towards an inclusive political settlement in the war-torn country.

He said the two countries share a fundamental interest in ensuring that Afghanistan would never again become a sanctuary for terrorist groups.

He said the contention that Pakistan’s 'military strategy' was somehow the decisive factor in defeat of the 300,000-strong Afghan Security Forces, does not square with the US government’s own assessments about the issues of low morale, desertions, and 'ghost soldiers' that had long plagued the Afghan forces.

The envoy said Pakistan's leadership on its part has consistently made it clear that it has no favourites in Afghanistan and would work with any government in Kabul that has the support of Afghan people.

He said Pakistan joined the United States, China, and Russia in explicitly opposing any effort to impose a government by force in Kabul.