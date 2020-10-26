India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Raja Riaz

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad said that India will never succeed in its nefarious designs to suppress the internationally acknowledged freedom movement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Member of National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad said that India will never succeed in its nefarious designs to suppress the internationally acknowledged freedom movement.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that the people of Kashmir will soon get their right to self-determination.

He said that United Nations had accepted the fundamental rights of Kashmiris but India refused to implement the UN resolution which was a major cause of concern for the Kashmiris.

He said people of Pakistan fully stand with their Kashmiri brethrens and support their just struggle.

In this connection, Pakistani nation will also observe Black Day on October 27 (Tuesday) to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to give message that political, moral and diplomatic support will continue till freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of UN and other international humanitarian organizations who failed to take cognizance of this situation which was tantamount to give India free hand to continue its brutality.