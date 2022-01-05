UrduPoint.com

India Will Not Succeed In Misleading Int'l Community Over Its State-terrorism In IIOJK: President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that no amount of Indian attempts will succeed in misleading the international community and glossing over India's state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that no amount of Indian attempts will succeed in misleading the international community and glossing over India's state-terrorism being perpetrated with shameless impunity in IIOJK.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he said in his message on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day (January 5, 2022).

Reiterating Pakistan's all possible support to the people of Kashmir until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, the President further stated that the use of brutal force will never succeed in breaking the will of Kashmiris in their just and legitimate struggle.

On 5 January 1949, United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted a resolution, guaranteeing a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today marks 73rd anniversary of the United Nations' commitment that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices," the President.

He said that Kashmiris around the world were observing the Right to Self-Determination Day to make the international community realize that their promise to the people of IIOJK remained unfulfilled.

"In these difficult seven decades, three generations of Kashmiris have suffered at the hands of Indian occupation forces, waiting for the actualization of UN's promise to them," he added.

The President said that despite the lapse of seven decades, Jammu and Kashmir dispute remained unresolved due to India's obstinate refusal to honor its commitments and its disrespect for the fundamental human rights and international law.

Since August 5, 2019, through a number of illegal and unilateral steps, India has created an environment of fear and chaos in IIOJK, he added.

The President pointed out that India has promulgated new domicile rules and introduced amendments in landownership laws to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory in clear violation of the international law including the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

"With the pandemic situation, the Kashmiris are faced with 'double lockdown' in IIOJK. The lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to have cost around US$ 9.5 billion to the economy of the IIOJK," he added.

The President said that Indian occupation forces have intensified repression of the Kashmiris through surge in extra-judicial killings, fake encounters, arbitrary detention of Kashmiri journalists and human rights defenders, communications blackouts, incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders, violent suppression of peaceful Kashmiri protests, use of pellet guns and demolition of entire neighborhoods and villages as collective punishment.

