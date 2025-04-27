India Will Receive Befitting Response To Any Aggression: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday warned that any act of aggression by India would be met with a full and resolute response.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security.
He reassured that the government is vigilantly monitoring the situation alongside all security agencies, and should India take any provocative steps, Pakistan will respond firmly.
The Defense Minister predicted that the reality behind the recent drama will be exposed in the coming days, stating, "Prime Minister Modi has fallen into the very trap he set himself."
"If India believes in its version of events, it should allow the international community to conduct an independent investigation," he added.
Khawaja Asif said that India is backing terrorist outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to destabilize Pakistan.
He said that the terrorist face of India stands revealed before the world.
Answering a question, he stressed that the entire nation — including the public, the armed forces, and all institutions — are united and standing firmly together.
"We will not allow any harm to come to Pakistan’s security," he declared.
Khawaja Asif also mentioned that in view of the prevailing situation, a joint session of Parliament could be convened soon to discuss the national security challenges.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India will receive befitting response to any aggression: Khawaja Asif2 minutes ago
-
Kohat District imposes 3-month ban on fire-related activities22 minutes ago
-
Kundi reaffirms national unity against Indian aggression22 minutes ago
-
India’s prolonged diplomatic maneuvers stand prelude to water aggression: AJK Prime Minister22 minutes ago
-
Kohat District Administration to host female Youth Open Court22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will respond more strongly than ever to any Indian misadventure: Tariq Fazal52 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Human Rights develops National Action Plan to protect & empower women52 minutes ago
-
DC launches official website, digital system of Press Club Gwadar52 minutes ago
-
AJK President grieves over demise of Sufi Rasib2 hours ago
-
CNN, BBC, Financial Times declare Gilgit-Baltistan among top travel destinations for 20252 hours ago
-
DC to accelerates steps to for revenue recovery targets2 hours ago
-
Embargo: *Not to be published, broadcast or posted before 28 April* Govt committed to protect work ..2 hours ago