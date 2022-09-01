Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said India would not be able to suppress the independence movement of Kashmir as its foundations were consolidated by the martyrs through their blood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday said India would not be able to suppress the independence movement of Kashmir as its foundations were consolidated by the martyrs through their blood.

Addressing a seminar here at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services under the auspices of Friends of Kashmir International on the first death anniversary of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, he said the Hurriyat leader had laid the foundation of independence movement with the hope that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would ultimately witness the dawn of independence.

The people of tribal areas were always ready to fight for the legal right to self-determination of the Kashmiris, he added.

Mufti Shakoor said the Muslim world should unitedly play an active role for the freedom of Kashmir, which had been reeling under Indian occupation for decades.

He said Islamophobia had taken the most lethal form in India as the minority communities were being treated as the third class citizens by depriving them of their legal rights and basic amenities.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take serious notice of Indian atrocities against the minorities and help the innocent of people IIOJK to achieve their ultimate goal of independence as per the United Nations resolutions.