UrduPoint.com

India Working On 'Militant Killed In Crossfire' Plan To Eliminate Detained Youth: Hurriyat Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM

India working on 'Militant Killed in Crossfire' plan to eliminate detained youth: Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Hurriyat leaders and organizations had said that under a well-hatched conspiracy Indian army and police arrested innocent Kashmiri youth and martyred them in custody before issuing a fabricated narrative that "the militant killed in a crossfire" an already written statement.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) spokesman, Hurriyat leader Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their statements in Srinagar said, Sajjad Ahmad is the fresh victim of such target killing by the Indian troops in Islamabad (Anantnag) district.

They termed his killing as a cowardly and brutal act, said a press release.

Indian army and police have martyred many detained youths on the pattern wherein they arrest a youth and take him to a deserted before martyring them in custody.

The leaders and organizations said that the Modi government and its army and police had prepared a target list of Hurriyat activists, youth, intellectuals and journalists, and were targeting them one by one, now, the statements added.

They appealed to the international human rights organizations and champions of democracy to wake up from their deep slumber and come in a big way to prevent these extra-judicial killings under the patronage of the Hindutva government in Delhi.

Related Topics

India Delhi Islamabad Target Killing Army Police Hurriyat Conference Democracy Jammu Srinagar Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

60 minutes ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.