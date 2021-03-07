ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has said that the changes being implemented by the Indian government in the territory will not change the ground realities and sooner or later it will have to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under continued house detention, said he has been under house arrest for the past 19 months and is not being allowed to meet the people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said he has not been allowed to offer Juma prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, for the 82 consecutive Fridays.

The Mirwaiz said that he had received the news through the media that restrictions on his movement had been lifted while on Thursday evening, some Indian police officers also visited him and told that he can go to the mosque for Friday prayers. "At eight o'clock in the night, some police officers came again and said that you are under detention and you are not allowed to go to the mosque," he added.

The chairman deplored that not only all the civil rights of Kashmiris have been taken away by force but also their basic human and religious rights have been usurped.

He said that he was saddened that the occupation authorities again imposed restrictions on him and turned his house into a garrison.

He said the pulpit of Jamia Masjid has always represented the feelings, sentiments and aspirations of the people of IIOJK and as the Mirwaiz and the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, he has always talked of peace.

The Mirwaiz maintained that Hurriyat leadership has a principled stand on the Kashmir dispute which is being supported by the entire world. "Even China, the US and the UK are saying that there should be dialogue to settle the dispute. Kashmiris are the main stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute and why are they being stopped to say this and why their voice is not being heard?" he said. He said that IIOJK had been turned into a police state.