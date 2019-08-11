UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Actions In IoJ&K Violation Of UNSC Resolutions: PM Tells Iranian President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:50 PM

Indian actions in IoJ&K violation of UNSC resolutions: PM tells Iranian President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the actions taken by India, in a bid to change the internationally recognized disputed status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, were in violation of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

Furthermore, any change in the demographic structure of occupied Jammu and Kasmir would constitute a violation of the international law, he added.

The prime minister called the Iranian president as part of his outreach to world leaders on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K), PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Imran Khan particularly highlighted the serious risk of massive killings as part of the crackdown by Indian forces in IoJ&K and stressed that the international community must act urgently to prevent the impending calamity.

President Hassan Rouhani, while underlining that all possible efforts must be made to keep the regional tensions low, stressed that the Muslims of Kashmir must be able to use their legal rights and interests to be able to live in peace.

He also expressed his concerns over the atrocities and killing of innocent people in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The prime minister apprised the Iranian leader of Pakistan's repeated calls and efforts, urging India to resolve the seven-decade old dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the long-standing UNSC resolutions.

He appreciated Iran's principled stance on the Kashmir issue and its leadership's consistent strong voice in support of the rights and well-being of the people of Kashmir.

Both the leaders agreed that no military solution existed to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Prime minister Imran Khan stressed that India should be counselled to immediately resolve the issue under the UN resolutions.

In the bilateral context, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Iran, especially following the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran in April.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Visit Jammu Progress April Sunday Muslim Media All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

1 hour ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Indep ..

3 hours ago

Strong earthquake hits north Philippines

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed exchange Ei ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.