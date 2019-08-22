UrduPoint.com
Indian Actions Pose Grave Risk To Peace, Security In Region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:46 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that actions taken by India, posed grave risk to peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that actions taken by India, posed grave risk to peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign minister stated this in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland, a Foreign Office press release said.

While briefing him on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi underscored the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lock-down and curfew since 05 August 2019.

The foreign minister highlighted the illegal and unilateral undertaking by India to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He added that these steps were in contravention of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jammu and Kashmir and International Law.

He said due to the brutal steps taken by the Indian Government, people of IoK were facing shortages of basic human necessities such as food and medicines and added that India was committing serious human rights violations in IoK, which may lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Foreign Minister Cassis expressed concern at situation in Jammu and Kashmir and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

He emphasized on the need to deescalate the situation, avoid loss of lives and resolve issues peacefully through dialogue.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

