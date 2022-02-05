Indian actions pose threat to regional, global peace: Amb. Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan Saturday said that Pakistan always sought peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as per United Nations Security Council resolutions, but the Indian designs and actions had put the entire regional and world peace at risk.

Ambassador Khan expressed these views while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day arranged at the Embassy of Pakistan, Moscow, a press release said.

He said the Kashmiri people were looking towards the world community to take immediate action against India for its inhuman and barbarian state-sponsored terrorism against Kashmiris, struggling for their due right to self-determination in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The ambassador also expressed that the government and people of Pakistan would always extend their diplomatic and moral support to their Kashmiri brethren.

A large number of Pakistani community members attended the ceremony.

Shafqat Ali Khan said that despite the brutality unleashed by India after its illegal actions of 5th August 2019, the Kashmiris showed their resolve and strong determination.

A special documentary on Kashmir was also displayed for the audience, covering the Indian atrocities committed against the Kashmiri population. It highlighted the Indian designs and its historical background.

Messages of the President of Pakistan and Prime Minister on Kashmir Solidarity Day were read by Deputy Head of Mission Summar Javed and Press Counselor Zafar Yab Khan respectively. Various pamphlets and banners depicting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK were also displayed.