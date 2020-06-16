Indian agencies releasing one more fake letter attributed to Syed Ali Gillani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian Occupied Kashmir, has said that after failing to suppress the Kashmiris' passion for freedom, India has resorted to cheap and immoral tactics of releasing fake letters in the name of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani to malign the movement and those leading it.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said the APHC has learnt from reliable sources that Indian secret agencies are about to release another forged and concocted letter attributed to Syed Ali Gilani. He said that the APHC had already warned about this letter after a fake letter was issued a few days back.

He said that besides defaming the freedom struggle, the aim of issuing such concocted letters was to create a confusion and uncertainty within the freedom parties associated with the APHC and bring them into disrepute. The fake letters, he added, were being released while taking the advantage of Syed Ali Gilani's old-age, illness and his being held incommunicado.

He pointed out that India would fail in its nefarious designs and the APHC would not yield to such pressure tactics and give up the struggle. He said that the APHC was the united entity of people's voice and it would continue to work tirelessly to free their motherland from Indian yoke under the bold and responsible leadership of Syed Ali Gilani.

He said that the leaders affiliated with the APHC have been taking their motivation and inspiration to fight against India's illegal occupation from Syed Ali Gilani and that he was the main driving force that makes them carry on the struggle against all odds and they were his soldiers.

The APHC spokesman said that India should remember that the whole Kashmiri nation was with the APHC and the Hurriyat Conference would not leave people alone in these testing times and that APHC leaders would continue the struggle till it reaches its logical end by making the life of Syed Ali Gilani as their model.