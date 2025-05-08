Indian Aggression: Edhi Foundation Lahore Cancels Staff Leaves
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:49 PM
In view of the Indian aggression and the situation in the country, the Edhi Foundation local chapter has also been put on high alert
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In view of the Indian aggression and the situation in the country, the Edhi Foundation local chapter has also been put on high alert.
A senior official of Edhi Foundation told APP that in view of the emergency situation, the leaves of the staff of the Edhi Foundation Lahore have been canceled, adding that ambulances and volunteers will be available in any emergency situation.
According to the official, ambulances and volunteers are ready at all times in other districts as well, they are in touch with the security agencies and the district administration. In any emergency situation, immediately inform the Edhi Control Room 115, he informed.
