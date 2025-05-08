Indian Aggression: IG Punjab Orders To Beef-up Security Across Province
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 08:43 PM
Due to Indian aggression, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered to increase security across the province including Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Due to Indian aggression, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered to increase security across the province including Lahore.
The IG Punjab in a statement issued instructions to RPOs, DPOs, and formation heads according to the war book, according to which the security of all important places including inter-provincial border police posts should be increased.
The IG Punjab has further directed to keep a close watch on terrorists and malicious elements to protect the country's internal borders.
He further said that Punjab Police is standing by its forces, a lead wall in front of the enemy, Punjab Police is on high alert, and is in full contact with the district administration, civil defense, Rescue 1122, and security agencies.
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan
