Indian aggression: IG Punjab orders to beef-up security across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Due to Indian aggression, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered to increase security across the province including Lahore.

The IG Punjab in a statement issued instructions to RPOs, DPOs, and formation heads according to the war book, according to which the security of all important places including inter-provincial border police posts should be increased.

The IG Punjab has further directed to keep a close watch on terrorists and malicious elements to protect the country's internal borders.

He further said that Punjab Police is standing by its forces, a lead wall in front of the enemy, Punjab Police is on high alert, and is in full contact with the district administration, civil defense, Rescue 1122, and security agencies.