Indian aggression in IIOJK can only be assessed after lifting of curfew: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that Indian aggression in Kashmir will only be assessed when the curfew imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be lifted.

Addressing a cricket match between Celebrity XI and MPA XI organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Governor said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been under curfew for a year and a half. The whole Pakistani nation stands by side of Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the law and order situation in the country was better. The South African cricket team played a match in Karachi and now was playing in Lahore.

Imran Ismail said that people were obsessed with watching matches. After COVID-19, fans will be able to enjoy the matches in the ground.