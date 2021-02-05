UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Aggression In IIOJK Can Only Be Assessed After Lifting Of Curfew: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:07 PM

Indian aggression in IIOJK can only be assessed after lifting of curfew: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that Indian aggression in Kashmir will only be assessed when the curfew imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be lifted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that Indian aggression in Kashmir will only be assessed when the curfew imposed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would be lifted.

Addressing a cricket match between Celebrity XI and MPA XI organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Governor said that Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been under curfew for a year and a half. The whole Pakistani nation stands by side of Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the law and order situation in the country was better. The South African cricket team played a match in Karachi and now was playing in Lahore.

Imran Ismail said that people were obsessed with watching matches. After COVID-19, fans will be able to enjoy the matches in the ground.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Governor Law And Order Jammu

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

41 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across Karachi

3 minutes ago

Police adopt strict security arrangements on Kashm ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

3 minutes ago

Borrell Says Impossible to Predict When EU Will Re ..

3 minutes ago

Nation united against Indian tyranny: Fawad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.