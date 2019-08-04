UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Aggression Is Grave Violation Of Human Rights, International Law: Faisal Jiwana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Indian aggression is grave violation of human rights, international law: Faisal Jiwana

JHANG, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Nawab Faisal Hayat Khan Jiwana has strongly condemned targeting of innocent Kasmiris with cluster bombs by Indian forces and said this heinous act is grave violation of human rights and international law.

Talking to media persons here Sunday, he said that nuclear threat between India and Pakistan would exist until resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said the negative response by India in the wake of president Trump's offer for mediation has exposed India as real terrorist state.

Expressing his concern over the recent Indian attempt to abolish the special status of Occupied Kashmir and sending its fresh troops in the Occupied Valley, Faisal Jiwana said peace in the region is in the interest of India and its provocation can not be tolerated.

APP\378

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Resolution Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister Punjab Nuclear Trump Sunday Media

Recent Stories

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

1 hour ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

4th &#039;Tourism Promotion Video Competition&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.