Indian Aggression Poses Threat To Regional, Global Peace: Ramesh Arora
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Wednesday said that Indian aggression against Pakistan had posed a threat to both regional and global peace.
India, he said, has targeted civilian population in the darkness of the night. Pakistan on the other hand is the champion of peace, but its desire for peace should not be construed as weakness.
Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was addressing a dialogue on the promotion of interfaith harmony at a hotel, a DPR news release said.
The minister said the Pahalgam incident was condemned by Pakistan and it even offered an investigation, but India's stubbornness put the peace of the region at risk.
He said the followers of all religions enjoyed complete religious freedom in Pakistan. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her very first speech as the provincial chief executive promised to protect the rights of minorities.
The chief minister, he added, issued a minority card for financial assistance to the minority community. She participated in every religious festival of the minority community.
Ramesh Arora said Pakistan had not imposed any ban on Sikh pilgrims, which was a proof of interfaith harmony in the country. The people of all religions respected each other in Pakistan, he added.
The Kartarpur Corridor, he said, was a shining example of interfaith harmony, where thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world came.
“Peace, prosperity and development are possible only through interfaith harmony,” he concluded.
Other participants, while addressing the dialogue, said all minorities enjoyed religious freedom in Pakistan, which had promoted an atmosphere of brotherhood in the country.
At the end of the ceremony, a shield was presented to the provincial minister.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sunni Ulema Council vows strong response to Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
SC allows trial of civilians in military courts6 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression poses threat to regional, global peace: Ramesh Arora6 minutes ago
-
174 students from 17 Universities join ICCBS Thesis Support Program6 minutes ago
-
Nation stands with armed forces after Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Modi should not miscalculate Pakistan's resolve: PIMA6 minutes ago
-
Three suspects held in injured condition after shootout with Rawat Police6 minutes ago
-
Secretary College Education department visits Field Offices and Examination Centres in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Strong protests held across all KMU campuses against Indian aggression6 minutes ago
-
Pak Army proves our defense as impenetrable by downing multiple Indian jets6 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits injured, nabbed after cross-firing16 minutes ago
-
26 Pakistanis martyred in Indian Attack: Mohsin Naqvi vows response16 minutes ago