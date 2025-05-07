'Indian aggression threatens regional peace'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik strongly

condemned the Indian attack, calling it a serious threat to peace and stability

in South Asia.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that such acts of aggression only escalate

tensions and place millions of lives at risk across the region.

“South Asia, home to nearly two billion people, simply cannot afford another conflict, especially

at a time when the region is already facing significant economic and humanitarian

challenges,” he said.

Iftikhar Ali Malik called on international organizations, including the United Nations, to step in and facilitate immediate diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

He emphasized that peace is critical for the region’s economic growth and warned that ongoing hostility could derail progress towards regional integration and sustainable development.

“Dialogue, mutual respect, and economic cooperation are the only viable paths forward,” he said, appealing to leaders on both sides to act with wisdom and maturity. He added that long-term peace and stability are in the best interests of the entire South Asian community.