'Indian Aggression Threatens Regional Peace'
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik strongly
condemned the Indian attack, calling it a serious threat to peace and stability
in South Asia.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that such acts of aggression only escalate
tensions and place millions of lives at risk across the region.
“South Asia, home to nearly two billion people, simply cannot afford another conflict, especially
at a time when the region is already facing significant economic and humanitarian
challenges,” he said.
Iftikhar Ali Malik called on international organizations, including the United Nations, to step in and facilitate immediate diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
He emphasized that peace is critical for the region’s economic growth and warned that ongoing hostility could derail progress towards regional integration and sustainable development.
“Dialogue, mutual respect, and economic cooperation are the only viable paths forward,” he said, appealing to leaders on both sides to act with wisdom and maturity. He added that long-term peace and stability are in the best interests of the entire South Asian community.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Indian aggression threatens regional peace'6 minutes ago
-
Masses united to foil nefarious designs of India: Milli Yakjehti Council6 minutes ago
-
Egypt voices concern over escalating tensions between India, Pakistan, urges de-escalation, dialogue16 minutes ago
-
Qatar offers role to de-escalate Pakistan-India tension56 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry strongly condemns cowardly Indian attack56 minutes ago
-
Condemns Indian aggression, PCMGB raises Pakistan Armed Forces for strong response1 hour ago
-
SCBAP appreciates Pak Army for befitting response to Indian aggression2 hours ago
-
Governor Gilgit-Baltistan strongly condemns Indian missile attacks on Pakistan2 hours ago
-
NSC calls Indian aggression "act of war"; authorises armed forces to avenge loss of lives2 hours ago
-
PAF crushed Modi's pride by downing 5 Indian warplanes, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani2 hours ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces2 hours ago
-
KP govt launches major youth, sports initiatives: CM's spokesman2 hours ago