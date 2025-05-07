Open Menu

'Indian Aggression Threatens Regional Peace'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM

'Indian aggression threatens regional peace'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik strongly

condemned the Indian attack, calling it a serious threat to peace and stability

in South Asia.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said that such acts of aggression only escalate

tensions and place millions of lives at risk across the region.

“South Asia, home to nearly two billion people, simply cannot afford another conflict, especially

at a time when the region is already facing significant economic and humanitarian

challenges,” he said.

Iftikhar Ali Malik called on international organizations, including the United Nations, to step in and facilitate immediate diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

He emphasized that peace is critical for the region’s economic growth and warned that ongoing hostility could derail progress towards regional integration and sustainable development.

“Dialogue, mutual respect, and economic cooperation are the only viable paths forward,” he said, appealing to leaders on both sides to act with wisdom and maturity. He added that long-term peace and stability are in the best interests of the entire South Asian community.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

17 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

17 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

17 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

17 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

17 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

17 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

17 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

17 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan