Indian Aggression Unites Nation: Anwarul Haq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Anwarul Haq Chaudhry on Friday said that Indian aggression in Pakistan has united nation. He said whenever India attacked Pakistan, the first targets are always the Shakargarh and Zafarwal regions.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he expressed pride that these areas, including others in his constituency, serve as the front line in Pakistan’s defense. “These areas are a thorn in Modi’s eyes,” he added.
Anwarul Haq praised the swift response of Pakistan armed forces and air force during recent tensions, saying, Pakistan took revenge within two to three hours and taught the Modi government a lesson. “Pakistan army made it clear to Modi that his actions were wrong and to be answered bravely,” he said.
He also expressed solidarity with the people affected by the Indian attacks and promised continued support to them. “We are united to crush Modi’s evil intentions,” he added.
While introducing his constituency NA-75, which includes Tehsils Shakargarh and Zafarwal, he shared some historical background. He explained that before the partition, Shakargarh was part of Gurdaspur District.
According to the partition plan, Muslim-majority areas were supposed to go to Pakistan, but due to a conspiracy by Nehru, Lord Mountbatten and Radcliffe, Muslim-majority tehsils were given to India, and only Shakargarh was awarded to Pakistan, he said.
He said that the aim of this plan was to give India access to Kashmir through the Pathankot area, cutting Kashmir off from Pakistan. “This unfair division allowed India to send troops into Kashmir in 1948 and occupy it, leaving the Pakistan movement's agenda incomplete,” he said.
Anwarul Haq said that the time has come to complete that unfinished agenda. “It is a blessing in disguise that Modi’s foolish moves have united the nation,” he said, urging the civilian and military leadership to take bold steps.
He urged the Pakistani leadership to “move forward” and assured them of the full support of the Pakistani nation.
“This is the time to correct the injustice done to us during partition,” he said, even suggesting that if necessary, the international border should be crossed to free Kashmir and fulfill the mission of the Pakistan movement.
Recent Stories
Apple all set to introduce a new device
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian aggression unites nation: Anwarul Haq4 minutes ago
-
Glacier to Ocean project launched for strengthening climate resilience from Himalayas to Bay of Beng ..4 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in visa fraud4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes13 minutes ago
-
15 dead, 1,286 injured in 1,111 road crashes across Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Petroleum minister assures support to oil and gas companies14 minutes ago
-
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG20 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts emergency drills across capital amid Indian aggression against Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Pak armed forces lauded for their vigilance, bravery in defending the country24 minutes ago
-
PRCS , IFRC launch DREF Operation to support Afghan Returnees from Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches special flights for pilgrims amid airport disruptions24 minutes ago
-
Violation of IWT a serious global issue: PA speaker24 minutes ago