Indian aggression unites nation: Anwarul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Anwarul Haq Chaudhry on Friday said that Indian aggression in Pakistan has united nation. He said whenever India attacked Pakistan, the first targets are always the Shakargarh and Zafarwal regions.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he expressed pride that these areas, including others in his constituency, serve as the front line in Pakistan’s defense. “These areas are a thorn in Modi’s eyes,” he added.

Anwarul Haq praised the swift response of Pakistan armed forces and air force during recent tensions, saying, Pakistan took revenge within two to three hours and taught the Modi government a lesson. “Pakistan army made it clear to Modi that his actions were wrong and to be answered bravely,” he said.

He also expressed solidarity with the people affected by the Indian attacks and promised continued support to them. “We are united to crush Modi’s evil intentions,” he added.

While introducing his constituency NA-75, which includes Tehsils Shakargarh and Zafarwal, he shared some historical background. He explained that before the partition, Shakargarh was part of Gurdaspur District.

According to the partition plan, Muslim-majority areas were supposed to go to Pakistan, but due to a conspiracy by Nehru, Lord Mountbatten and Radcliffe, Muslim-majority tehsils were given to India, and only Shakargarh was awarded to Pakistan, he said.

He said that the aim of this plan was to give India access to Kashmir through the Pathankot area, cutting Kashmir off from Pakistan. “This unfair division allowed India to send troops into Kashmir in 1948 and occupy it, leaving the Pakistan movement's agenda incomplete,” he said.

Anwarul Haq said that the time has come to complete that unfinished agenda. “It is a blessing in disguise that Modi’s foolish moves have united the nation,” he said, urging the civilian and military leadership to take bold steps.

He urged the Pakistani leadership to “move forward” and assured them of the full support of the Pakistani nation.

“This is the time to correct the injustice done to us during partition,” he said, even suggesting that if necessary, the international border should be crossed to free Kashmir and fulfill the mission of the Pakistan movement.