Indian Aggression Violates Pakistan’s Sovereignty, Jeopardizes Regional Peace: DPM Dar
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian aggression which not only violated Pakistan’s sovereignty but also jeopardized regional peace and stability
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian aggression which not only violated Pakistan’s sovereignty but also jeopardized regional peace and stability.
He emphasized that the Indian actions were carried out in blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the
norms governing the inter-state relations.
The DPM/FM briefed the Islamabad-based ambassadors on the Indian strikes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of 6 and 7 May, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Dar rejected the baseless Indian claims of targeting terrorist infrastructure. He maintained that there was no credible evidence linking Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack.
The DPM/FM noted that the Indian leadership had once again used the bogey of terrorism to promote a fictitious narrative
of victimhood.
He lamented that India did not pay heed to the international community’s repeated calls for de-escalation and exercise of restraint. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its irresponsible and reckless conduct.
Recent Stories
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life ..
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets on UK's Minist ..
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians
Punjab hospitals put on high alert
Indian aggression violates Pakistan’s sovereignty, jeopardizes regional peace: ..
IRS Regional Dialogue 2025 concludes with unwavering national solidarity amidst ..
KMC organizes rally in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development11 minutes ago
-
IHC grants time to MCI to construct market for cart vendors7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches Student Life Cycle Management Sys ..7 minutes ago
-
Murree rally shows solidarity with Pak Army7 minutes ago
-
Law makers slam India for cowardly attacks on Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
PPP Azad Kashmir leader condemns Indian bombing on unarmed civilians3 minutes ago
-
Punjab hospitals put on high alert3 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression violates Pakistan’s sovereignty, jeopardizes regional peace: DPM Dar3 minutes ago
-
IRS Regional Dialogue 2025 concludes with unwavering national solidarity amidst Indian aggression3 minutes ago
-
KMC organizes rally in solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan declares May as 'Drug-Free Month'; CM orders daily crackdown on drug dealers13 minutes ago
-
FESCO declares emergency to ensure uninterrupted power supply13 minutes ago