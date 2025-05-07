Indian aggression violates Pakistan’s sovereignty, jeopardizes regional peace: DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian aggression which not only violated Pakistan’s sovereignty but also jeopardized regional peace and stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian aggression which not only violated Pakistan’s sovereignty but also jeopardized regional peace and stability.

He emphasized that the Indian actions were carried out in blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the

norms governing the inter-state relations.

The DPM/FM briefed the Islamabad-based ambassadors on the Indian strikes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of 6 and 7 May, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Dar rejected the baseless Indian claims of targeting terrorist infrastructure. He maintained that there was no credible evidence linking Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack.

The DPM/FM noted that the Indian leadership had once again used the bogey of terrorism to promote a fictitious narrative

of victimhood.

He lamented that India did not pay heed to the international community’s repeated calls for de-escalation and exercise of restraint. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its irresponsible and reckless conduct.