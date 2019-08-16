Indian aggressive designs a serious threat to the regional peace: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Indian aggressive designs are posing serious threat to the peace of this region

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said Indian aggressive designs are posing serious threat to the peace of this region.

On social media website twitter she said Friday while condemning the unprovoked firing by Indian forces on Loc " India is subjecting Kashmiris to barbarity and brutalities on both sides of LoC .

International community should take immediate notice of it.