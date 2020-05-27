MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) : May 26 (APP):PTI AJK chief and former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Tuesday said the increased aggressive posture of the hardliner Modi-led Indian government in the region was the permanent threat to the regional peace.

He was addressing a simple but impressive Eid Millan Party with the local media aboard a raft amidst the scenic Mangla dam lake by strictly following the SOPs to avert COVID-19 threat, hosted by Additional Secretary Information of the PTI from Mirpur division Ansar Sarim.

Besides the host Chaudhry Ansar Sarim, Barrister Sultan was flanked by a number of the local PTI leaders and his senior closest associates including Chaudhry Tahir Ayub Warrayam, City PTI Chief Chaudhry Mansha, ex city administrator Chaudhry Amjad, Presidents of their respective wings of Markazi Anjuman e Tajran Sohail Shujah Mujahid and Raja Khalid Mahmood, Sikander Beg Deputy Gen Secretary PTI, Haji Iftikhar Khadim Joint Secretary PTI, Muqadam Choudhry, Abbas Raza Tahir Choudhry of M/s Fish and Fish and others.

Sultan continued that recent frequent violations of the ceasefire at the line of control by India targeting the civilian populous areas along the LoC and the working boundary along Pakistan was ample proof of the fact that India was posing the aggressive designs against Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan.

He said recent repeated statements by the Indian leadership including the Indian Prime Minister Modi and the Indian army chief threatening offensive against Pakistan and AJK were crystal clear of the impending aggressive posture of the RSS-oriented hardliner BJP-led Indian government.

The AJK PTI president called upon the international community especially the US-like super powers and the Muslim ummah to take immediate notice of the increased Indian hostilities and massive abuse of human rights in the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir besides the minority Muslim community in India.

The Kashmiri leader demanded immediate imposition of economic and other sanctions against India for massively abusing the humanity through targeting the her minority Muslim population by defying all international norms and commitment.

Giving the wake-up call to the United Nations Organization, the former prime minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir called upon the world body to immediate move to ensure the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the UN resolutions – which were required to be implemented to ensure the early peaceful settlement of the much delayed global issue of Kashmir, he added.

Sultan reiterated his demand for immediate action by the UNO against the sinister August 05 last year Indian action of scrapping special status of the Jammu Kashmir state abrogating article 370 and 35-A of the India constitution. He said that it was tantamount to stab the UN resolutions besides other international norms and commitments on Kashmir issue.

"It was enjoined upon the world community including the global forums to immediately move to frustrate the Indian nefarious designs causing increased violations of human rights in the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied state of Jammu & Kashmir, which India has turned the largest prison on the planet following the indefinite lock-down followed by indefinite curfew and other blockades in the bleeding vale of Kashmir since the bleak day of August 05," he added.

Reposing full trust and satisfaction over the bold and courageous Kashmir policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government, the former prime minister of AJK said Prime Minister Imran Khan has truly proved the spokesman of the people of Jammu and Kashmir at all national and international forums pleading the Kashmir cause in a bold, courageous and unequivocal manner.

He said resultantly the world has released that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu Kashmir state was the key to the emergence of ever lasting peace in south Asia, he added.