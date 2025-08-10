Indian Air Chief’s remarks a failed attempt to revive Modi’s politics: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said that Indian Air Chief's remarks was a failed attempt to revive Modi’s politics in India.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister said, “after three months, the Indian Air Chief awoke from his deep slumber and suddenly thought that they had destroyed Pakistani aircraft.

This was a failed attempt to revive Modi’s cremated and reduced-to-ashes politics in India.”

Modi has already been disgraced both at home and abroad. Such a foolish attempt has also ruined India’s reputation, he said.