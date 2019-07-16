UrduPoint.com
Indian Airlines To Resume Flights Via Pakistan Soon - Aviation Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Indian airlines will resume flights via Pakistan soon in light of Islamabad's decision to reopen its airspace for commercial aircraft, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan reopened its airspace for all civilian traffic. The restrictions were introduced back in February following the escalation of tensions with India in the Kashmir region, an area that is disputed by both countries. The measures, in particular, put a strain on India's commercial airlines and passengers, significantly increasing flight time and fuel costs, forcing a number of companies to cancel some of their flights.

"Indian airline operators will resume their normal flights through Pakistan airspace soon," the ministry said.

In February, tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad took another turn after the Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group, located on the Pakistani side of Kashmir, in retaliation for an attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy earlier that month.

India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the Kashmir incident. Pakistan, however, has rejected all allegations.

