Indian Allegations Against Gilgit Baltaistan Baseless: President AJK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Indian allegations against Gilgit Baltaistan baseless: President AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan responding to Indian propaganda against Gilgit Baltistan, Friday said that Indian allegations are baseless.

In his video message, he said that Gilgit Balstistan is his favorite place and he visits the area quite often and the government of Pakistan is doing its best to maintain its cultural diversity.

He said People of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan love each other while GB is a part of Jammu & Kashmir because AJK & GB not only contacted geographically but the people of both sides shares same warmth of love for each other.

He said the Buddhist civilization in Gilgit Baltistan is given paramount importance because the Buddhist civilization influenced the Pakistan's civilization as well.

The President further said that Budhist civilization came from China because their mercenaries, ambassadors, traders came to Pakistan and stayed Taxila and other area.

Civilization was spread through chine when they returned to China and east asia, Said Sardar Masood , adding India's allegations are baseless.

He said India always tries to divert world's attention from his war crime in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

