Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan rejected

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday rejected Indian allegations of cross Line of Control (LoC) action by Pakistan and said, "Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda.

""Such blatant lies / staged dramas are Indian disinformation manoeuvre to divert world's attention from increased atrocities by Indian occupational forces inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)," he said in a Tweet message.