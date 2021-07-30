Indian annexation in IIOJ&K clearly violates UNSC resolutions, Intl laws: Ambassador Manzoor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq here Friday said unlawful annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by India was a clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) as well as International laws.

"Such unilateral actions could not change disputed status of the held valley." he said.

"IIOJ&K is an internationally recognized disputed territory and its illegal annexation by Indian Government on August 5, 2019 is a clear violation of the UNSC resolutions besides putting peace of entire South Asia at stake," Ambassador Manzoor who served Pakistan's top diplomat at Saudia Arabia and Egypt told APP. He said any unilateral step or action by Indian government cannot change its disputed status, as enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

Ambassador Manzoor said revoking of Article 370 by the fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019 was tantamount to changing the demographic structure as well as status of IIOJ&K and Pakistan can't remain silent over such illegal acts any more.

The unilateral and illegal act had exposed real face of the so-called secular state and has proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris are being subjected to serious human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism.

The scrapping of Article 370 from Indian constitution had exposed India's nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris as well as Modi government's hegemonic expansion policies through subjugation of minorities through state terrorism.

"India could neither change the disputed status of IIOJ&K, as enshrined in UNSC resolutions, nor could it force Pakistan and Kashmiris to accept illegal outcomes. Time is near when Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian yoke." The illegal move to abolish Article 35-A had left India's so-called democratic face exposed before the world, he said, adding Kashmiris leadership does not agree with India's unlawful and unilateral act.

"Four wars had been fought between two nuclear armed neighboring countries on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for the entire South Asia and its devastative effects may go beyond this region." He said, "road to peace in subcontinent is passing through Kashmir and lasting peace and stability in the region could not be established unless resolution of this core issue as per wishes of Kashmiris." The observance of August 5 as black day aimed at strongly condemn illegal annexation of IIOJ&K and highlighting illegal actions of Modi Government besides inhuman treatment being meted to besieged innocent oppressed Kashmiris for last two years.

The excessive use of pellet guns by Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris is a serious human right issue and international community including UN should take serious notice of it, he added.

Former ambassador said Pakistan has a principle position on Kashmir issue and could not remain silent on the grave humans rights abuses, extra judicial killings and unlawful actions at IIOJ&K.

He said Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiriss till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, as promised to them by United Nations.

Misal Khan, Information Officer (Retd) said holding of (UNSC) extraordinary meeting after five decades on IIOJ&K's grim situation is a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

"The extraordinary meeting of UNSC soon after Modi Govt's illegal and unilateral act was in fact India's defeat at highest diplomatic forum that negated its longstanding claim on Kashmir of being an internal matter." He said independent media was not being given an easy access to make reporting from IIOJ&K, which is a clear violation of freedom of speech and expression, besides a big stigma on face of so-called secular India.

"IIOJ&K has been converted into a virtual prison where peaceful Kashmirs are facing worst forms of repression and deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, movement and liberties." He said international community should do more to support people of IIOJ&K in this time of trial and tribulation and must act in support of fundamental freedoms and basic human rights.

Misal Khan and others experts urged UN and world super powers to put pressure on India to allow UN Fact Finding Mission to IIOJ&K to independently monitor the grave human rights abuses and extra judicial killing in the repeated fake encounters in the held valley and give right of self determination to them.

He said women had been disgraced and sexually assaulted by Indian occupational forces on the name of search operations besides Kashmiri youth were killed in fake encounters. He said thousands of Kashmiris had lost eyes due to pellet guns in the occupied valley.

Ambassador Mnazoor urged India to immediately halt and reverse its unlawful and destabilizing actions, ensure full compliance with UNSC resolutions, and refrain from any further steps that might imperil the regional peace and security in South Asia. He also urged UNO and members of UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit like East Taimur for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.