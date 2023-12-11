Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN resolutions on unresolved global Kashmir dispute: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on abrogation of article 370 violated the United Nations resolutions besides acknowledging the disputed nature of the Kashmir call for holding a memorandum to allow Kashmiri people to determine their political future

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on abrogation of article 370 violated the United Nations resolutions besides acknowledging the disputed nature of the Kashmir call for holding a memorandum to allow Kashmiri people to determine their political future.

Reacting on Monday to the Indian court verdict upholding the validity of the Modi Government’s 2019 decision to repeal the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370 of the Constitution, Barrister Chaudhry said that the judgement not only violates the Indian constitution but also the UNSC resolutions that recognize the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Kashmir an internationally recognized disputed territory, the president said that Kashmiris were not bound to any such decision.

The Indian Supreme Court's decision, he said was a biased and lopsided decision that favours to none but the Modi government in pursuing the Hindutva policies.

Commenting on the biased verdict delivered by a five-member bench headed by chief justice of India, Barrister Chaudhry said that the judgement has left India's so-called democracy and secular exposed at the international level. The Court ruling, he said, was a clear violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that India should realize the fact that it cannot suppress the legitimate struggle and aspirations of the Kashmiri people with its guns.

"Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve freedom from Indian occupation", he said.