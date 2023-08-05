Indian army abuses women, children in IIOJK: Kashmiri leaders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The political and Kashmiri leaders here Saturday said that Indian army was abusing women and children in a bid to suppress the legitimate freedom movement in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) told APP that Indian troops were involved in war crimes and sexual harassment against women and children in the held valley with no regards for human rights.

Hussain Khateeb while citing reports said that�since January 1989, the unabated Indian state terrorism rendered 22,957 women widowed while Indian forces' personnel have raped about 11,256 women since January 1989.

Condemning violence at the Occupied Valley, he said that thousands of women had lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers after they were subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel.

Hussain said that over 682 women were martyred by Indian troops since January 2001 till date while,�over two dozen women and girls including Hurriyat leaders, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen, had faced illegal detention in different jails of IIOJK and India after they were punished for raising voice in support of oppressed people of IIOJK.

He said the memories of Kunanposhpora mass rape are still fresh in the minds of the Kashmiri people, adding the impunity given by India to its troops under draconian laws is the main reason behind the Kunanposhpora-like tragedies.

Professor Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar told APP that Indian government four years ago had made a deep-rooted conspiracy on August 5, 2019 to rob Kashmiris of their identity, history and culture.

He said the India's apartheid regime deprived the oppressed people of all liberties and services after stripping IIOJK of its special status by abrogating article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019 thereby holding hostage millions of oppressed Kashmiris at gun point.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League said that August 5, 2019 was a blackest day in the history of Kashmir as on this day the 'butcher of Indian Gujrat' under a nefarious plan had tried to take away from Kashmiris their identity, history, language and culture besides broke all records of oppressions.

He said that all the ethno-religious communities living in occupied Kashmir including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and others had now realized how India was snatching away from Kashmiris their lands and reducing them to second class citizens.

He claimed the Indian Govt had provided over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

The gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings, rape and molestation of women and children have exposed Indians forces' involvement in war crimes, he added.

Referring to the September 2021's Pakistani dossier having strong evidences of India's involvement in war crimes, human rights abuses, genocide and torture of innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK, he said about 8,652 unmarked graves had been identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

He said over 162,000 Kashmiris were subjected to inhuman torture by the Indian forces since 1989.

Since 1989, he said over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq said Indian forces even didn't allow mass ritual and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani and forcefully snatched his body from the bereaved family and buried him at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case to silence his strong voice for Kashmirs freedom.� India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and others Kashmiris leadership and youth in a fake encounter.

Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman International Relations, University of Peshawar said the forced occupation and abolishing special status of IIOJK was a complete violation of international human rights and humanitarians laws including 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Resolutions.

He said India went against several passed UN Security Council's resolutions by revoking the IIOJK's special status and urged international community including world powers to press Modi Govt to immediately go back to pre August 5, 2019 status of IIOJK and give right of self determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

The burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal in recent past had exposed Modi's tyranny against minorities.� The mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in the planned attacks on the Muslims population.

He said the UN had failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and urged nternational community to look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019.

The experts deplored UNSC members' apathy towards redressal of Kashmir dispute, which was a flashpoint between two nuclear armed neighboring countries.