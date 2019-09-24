UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Chief Allegations Unfounded, Misleading : FO

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:25 PM

Indian army chief allegations unfounded, misleading : FO

Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian army chief allegation that Pakistan is reactivating terrorists camp in Balakot

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian army chief allegation that Pakistan is reactivating terrorists camp in Balakot.Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson said in his statement that Indian army chief charges against Pakistan on reactivating terrorists camps in Balakot are unfounded.

Allegations of infiltration in fact are an attempt to divert attention of international community from Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. India will not succeed in misguiding world community through such tactics.

India will not be able to hide state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.According to FO spokesperson India sternly hampers the work of UN administration. The violent statements and steps from India pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. International community should urge India to act with responsibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Foreign Office Army United Nations Balakot From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Meeting to Be He ..

9 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open 24 September 2 ..

9 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as traders look for China- ..

9 minutes ago

Imran advocating Kashmiris case in effective, dign ..

9 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on easing US-China worries ..

9 minutes ago

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.