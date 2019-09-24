Indian army chief allegations unfounded, misleading : FO

Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian army chief allegation that Pakistan is reactivating terrorists camp in Balakot

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian army chief allegation that Pakistan is reactivating terrorists camp in Balakot.Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson said in his statement that Indian army chief charges against Pakistan on reactivating terrorists camps in Balakot are unfounded.

Allegations of infiltration in fact are an attempt to divert attention of international community from Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. India will not succeed in misguiding world community through such tactics.

India will not be able to hide state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.According to FO spokesperson India sternly hampers the work of UN administration. The violent statements and steps from India pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. International community should urge India to act with responsibility.