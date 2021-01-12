UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Chief Calls Pakistan-China Alliance 'Major Challenge'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:42 PM

Close ties between Pakistan and China present a "major challenge" for New Delhi to be taken into account in its strategy, Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Close ties between Pakistan and China present a "major challenge" for New Delhi to be taken into account in its strategy, Indian Army Chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Tuesday.

"The alliance between Pakistan and China is a major challenge. We cannot deny it. So we take this into consideration in our strategy," Naravane told an annual presser in the run-up to Army Day.

The top military official also reiterated India's terrorism charges against Pakistan.

"Pakistan continues to embrace terrorism as an instrument of state. We reserve the right to response at a time and place of our choosing, and with precision. We would not tolerate any such activity," he argued.

Over decades, Indian-Pakistani relations have been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims to Kashmir. The two countries regularly accuse each other of funding militant groups on each other's soil.

