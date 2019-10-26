UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Chief With Blood Of Innocents Wants To Become CDS: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:38 PM

Indian Army Chief with blood of innocents wants to become CDS: ISPR

Bipin Rawat, Pak Army says, makes "irresponsible" statements including surgical strike inside Pakistan to make his bosses happy to secure his position as CDS.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News/ Oct 26th, 2019) With irresponsible statements and blood of innocennt on his hand, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat wants to become the Indain Chief of Defence Staff, Inter-Servicess Public Relations Direcor General Asif Ghafoor said.

According to Army's media wing, Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat Singh continuously made irresponsible statements regaridng fake surgical strikes inside Pakistan and destruction of terrorists' dens longside the Line of Control (LoC) and he did this all just to make thier bosses happy to secure his job.

Indinan Prime Minister Modi announced creation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in his speech in August for which General Rawat was making statements so that he could be appointed on that post. The CDS is a proposed position for the combined head of the Indian army, Indian air force and Indian navy.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said: " From the fake surgical strike on Feb 26 to date, his only sucess has been to turn Indian Army into a rogue force and getting them killed.

Earlier, Pakistan Army offered challenge to Indian army Chief to share location of the alleged terror camps after the latter made fake sstatement of having targeted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan army also took foreign diplomats and media to the given locations in Neelum valley who later in thier statements rejected the Indian army chief's claims.

India neither allowed its diplomats based in Islamabad to visit the Line of Control (LoC) along with the group nor provided the given locations.

