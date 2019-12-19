UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Chief's Statement Is An Attempt To Divert World's Attention From Protests Against CAB: Says DG ISPR Says

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:43 AM

Indian army chief's statement is an attempt to divert world's attention from protests against CAB: says DG ISPR says

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan Army shall give befitting reply to Indian army's any misadventure or aggression.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19, 2019) Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that statement of Indian Army Chief is an attempt to divert the world’s attention from ongoing protest in India against Citizens (Amendment) Act.

He made it clear to Indian army that befitting reply would be given if any misadventure or aggression was made against Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor wrote: ““Provocative statements and preparations for escalation along LOC by Indian COAS appear to be an effort as usual to divert world attention from wide spread protests in India against CAB. Pakistan Armed Forces shall befittingly respond to any Indian misadventure or aggression,”.

