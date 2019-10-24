Indian Army chopper crash-lands in IoJ&K

An Indian Army chopper crash-landed in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on Thursday

POONCH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) An Indian Army chopper crash-landed in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on Thursday. .According to details, the Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was on board along with six other crew members.

The helicopter developed a technical snag and force-landed in Bedar area of Poonch district.The seven-member crew - including two pilots - remained unharmed. The officials have maintained that a thorough investigation into the matter has been launched.