Indian Army Chopper Crash-lands In IoJ&K
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:01 PM
An Indian Army chopper crash-landed in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on Thursday
POONCH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) An Indian Army chopper crash-landed in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on Thursday. .According to details, the Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was on board along with six other crew members.
The helicopter developed a technical snag and force-landed in Bedar area of Poonch district.The seven-member crew - including two pilots - remained unharmed. The officials have maintained that a thorough investigation into the matter has been launched.