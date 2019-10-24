UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Army Chopper Crash-lands In IoJ&K

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Indian Army chopper crash-lands in IoJ&K

An Indian Army chopper crash-landed in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on Thursday

POONCH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) An Indian Army chopper crash-landed in Poonch district of occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) on Thursday. .According to details, the Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was on board along with six other crew members.

The helicopter developed a technical snag and force-landed in Bedar area of Poonch district.The seven-member crew - including two pilots - remained unharmed. The officials have maintained that a thorough investigation into the matter has been launched.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

27 minutes ago

Multan dengue, polio free district says DC Amer Kh ..

28 seconds ago

Sugar Cess committee amended estimate funds of thr ..

30 seconds ago

Lebanese President Ready to Meet With Protesters' ..

32 seconds ago

Xi's speeches at events celebrating 70th anniversa ..

34 seconds ago

Putin Greets Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Sa ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.