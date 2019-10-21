UrduPoint.com
Indian Army Claim Of Destroying 3 Alleged Terrorists Camps In Azad Kashmir Disappointing: DG ISPR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:25 PM

Indian army claim of destroying 3 alleged terrorists camps in Azad Kashmir disappointing: DG ISPR

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has described Indian Army Chief claim of destroying allegedly 3 camps in Azad Kashmir as desperately disappointing

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has described Indian Army Chief claim of destroying allegedly 3 camps in Azad Kashmir as desperately disappointing.In his twitter DG ISPR said " Indian COAS' statement claiming destruction of 3 alleged camps in AJK is disappointing as he holds a very responsible appointment.

There are no camps let alone targeting those. Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat / media to �prove' it on ground.1/2.He held when there is no such camp operating therein then any claim of targeting them sounds meaningless.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said Indian Embassy in Pakistan is welcome to take any foreign diplomat or media to prove the claim on ground.DG ISPR warned that propensity of false claims by senior Indian military leadership, especially since Pulwama incident, is detrimental to peace in the regionDG ISPR has advised Indian media to avoid carrying out baseless unfounded propaganda and follow the journalistic ethos of Pakistan Media for reporting with responsibility.A day before Indian army had claimed to have destroyed alleged camps of terrorists in Azad Kashmir, however, Pakistan army has rejected this claim.

