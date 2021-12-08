UrduPoint.com

Indian Army Helicopter With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat On Board Crashes In Tamil Nadu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:44 PM

Indian Army helicopter with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu

Video clips on social media and TV footage show the wreckage, along with thick smoke and fire.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Indian Army Chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed in Tamil Nadu.

The video clips showinig the wreckage of the chopper went viral on social media. There was fire and smoke at the spot.

The latest reports suggested that the chopper was carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife, staff and others. At least 14 people were on boardd when it crashed in Tamil Nadu area.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) also confirmed the development through a tweet.

in another tweet, the IAF wrote: "An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.

Later, the IAF deleted the tweet.

ANI, an Indian news agency, reported that two bodies, with 80% burns, were taken to a local hospital by the area's locals. "Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities: Sources," stated the ANI.

The reports said that three people were rescued from the crash all were seriously injured who were shifted to the Wellington cantonment for treatment.

The ANI while citing the sources reported that CDS Bipin Rawat's staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper along with him when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

(Details to Follow)

